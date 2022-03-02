Six things to do for a better night’s sleep

If you’ve been having a hard time getting to sleep lately, you’re not alone. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), a third of U.S. adults report that they usually get less than the recommended amount of sleep.

It is recommended that adults, between 18 and 60 years, get seven or more hours per night, with an hour or two extra for those older than 65.

March is sleep awareness month which is why we asked Dr. Kelli Graziano, Medical Director with Optum Utah, to share six tips on how to get a good night’s sleep:

1. Move your body during the day. Staying physically active is a great way to ensure that you can fall asleep at night.

2. Ensure you have a dark, comfortable and cool space to sleep at night. Block light with blackout shades or wear a sleep mask. The disappearance of light in the evening tells the brain it’s time to wind down.

3. Avoid screens in the bedroom, including television, smartphones or laptops. Many of us use our phone as an alarm clock – make sure you take advantage of the sleep mode on your device.

4. Make going to bed a ritual … Develop a consistent routine that is focused around going to bed and waking up at the same time every day.

5. Finish your dinner and drinks at least two hours before bedtime – a big meal tells your brain to wake up and alcohol wreaks havoc on the chemicals that regulate your circadian rhythm.

6. Take deep slow breaths as you are falling asleep. This helps slow down your heart rate, making you feel calmer.

If you have questions or would like more information go to Optumcare.com/ut or call 1-866-637-5268