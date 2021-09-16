Watch
SJF Custom Concert at the Utah State Fair

SJF Customs has a booth at the Utah State Fair where they're showing off some of their concrete work -- like this!
Posted at 2:14 PM, Sep 16, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — SJF has been doing customized fiber reinforced concrete projects here in Utah since 1989. They are a family-owned business specializing in custom overlays using a fiber reinforced resin concrete application to customize driveways, wood decks, showers, interior floors, counter-tops, porches and much more.

SJF has a both set up currently at the Utah State Fair which runs from now till Sunday, September 19th. Feel free to stop on by and talk to them about an upcoming remodel or build. They will be sure to take good care of you.

For more information on SJF Custom Concrete, log onto sjfcustom.com.

