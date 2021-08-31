SJF Custom Concrete Company is All About Family

SALT LAKE CITY — SJF is a Custom Concrete Company that’s been in business here in Utah since the late 1980’s. Owner Shane Furniss says he started working with concrete while he was still in school and has never looked back.

“It was supposed to be a part time job for a summer,” says Furniss. “I fell in love with it right in high school. My family is definitely not a construction family, but all of us are artists on one level or another. What I do is more of an art than an actual construction application and to find a job that you can do 33 years and still love it daily, and never be bored with it. It's just really a blessing, actually.”

Furniss and his company have been a blessing for many folks remodeling and building these three decades. They work individually with their clients to make everything from concrete. From slabs that look like wood paneling, to bathtubs and showers that appear to be hewn out of stone, to a little Western frailer in a driveway. No matter what they are doing, Furniss says that it goes way beyond just being a contract. It’s a collaboration between artist and client.

“It's an adventure. It really is. It's not just a job, it's like you, and the client become part of it, it's sort of the fun.”

Despite the pandemic, and other economic downturns over the years, business has been very good for SJF. But they are always looking for new clients to wow and make love their homes. And Furniss says it’s not only a labor of love, but it’s also a family affair.

“A family business and we're teaching them everything and, well, it's fun.”

Showing his company logo, Furniss points out a duck on a pond and three coming in for a landing on the water.

“I feel that those are my three kids coming into land.”

Furniss’s family is proof that love of artistry and hard work, go a long way. And maybe the Furniss family can help you and your family, with projects both big and small. For more information on SJF Custom Concrete, log onto SJFCustom.com.

