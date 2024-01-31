Ski or ride with other women on "Women on Wednesday"

Women on Wednesday is a group that provides personalized coaching for skiers and riders of all abilities in a stress-free and fun environment — and it's back for second year at Snowbasin!

It starts up on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

The program is designed to build skills as well as the confidence to ensure a great experience skiing or snowboarding any run on the mountain.

Not only are they progressing in their passion, but they are creating connections with fellow shredders to continue exploring with.

This program is four total days of great coaching and includes early gondola access with one hour of on-mountain time prior to the public each day of their session, as well as priority lift line access.

You can also enjoy hot cocoa and coffee breaks with pastries, discounts in the retail shop and a season-ending brunch.

You can learn more at snowbasin.com.

