Ski Utah is bringing back its Discover Winter program

Utah has the greatest snow on earth and world-renowned resorts.

But, only about 10 percent of skiers and snowboarders are non-white.

That's why Ski Utah is bringing back its Discover Winter for a second season.

The program aims to foster a lifelong love of winter sports amongst Utah's ethnically diverse and LGBTQ+ community.

Raylene Davis, Vice President of Marketing for Ski Utah, joined us to tell us more about the program.

She says participants are taken to one of Utah's resorts on four different occasions for free ski or snowboard lessons. They are also dressed in the appropriate gear (which they get to keep).

After the lessons are over, participants receive a Ski Utah Yeti Pass which provides one day of skiing/ snowboarding at each of Utah's 15 resorts.

