SkiBikes combine mountain biking, skiing and snowboarding

The 3rd Annual Nordic Valley SkiBiker Cross and Jump Jam provides both experienced SkiBikers and people who want to learn more a chance to celebrate this new winter sport.

It combines mountain biking, skiing and snowboarding and is fairy simple for beginners to pick up.

Nordic Valley was one of the first resorts to embrace the SkiBike sport and now there are more than 220 across the country that allow it.

That includes not only Nordic Valley in Utah, but also Brighton, Woodward, Sundance, Snowbasin, Brian Head, Beaver Mountain, Eagle Point and Cherry Peak.

The SkiBiker Cross and Jump Jam will feature group rides, jump demonstrations, Grand Prix-style racing with 4 SkiBikers on the course at a time and an awards ceremony at the conclusion of the events.

SkiBike manufacturers will also be on-hand to give more information to those interested in learning more about the sport.

You can learn more at americanskibike.com.

