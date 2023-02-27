Skinny Jeans are BACK!

You may have gotten rid of a few pairs of skinny jeans or moved them to the back of your closet but guess what... they are back in style!

NYC stylist and influencer Liv Schreiber joined Jenny Hardman to show ways to style your skinny jeans!

Liv would love to style you and bonus you can schedule a free consultation with her on Styled By Liv Schreiber.

To follow Liv via her personal account that features all things fashion, NYC lifestyle, daily positivity, and more go to TikTok: @livschreiber and Instagram: @livschreiber.