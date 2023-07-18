Skip the hot kitchen and grill a delicious Papa Murphy's pizza outside instead

It is BBQ season and what better way to 'wow' your guests than grill a Papa Murphy's pizza?

The benefit of cooking your pizza on a grill is that it has a wonderful smokey flavor that you just can't get from an oven.

If you take a traditional Papa Murphy's Take 'N Bake, it might take 15-20 minutes in your kitchen, outside it might take a bit longer so keep an eye on it. Once you get that golden brown crust, it's ready to serve.

You can get grilling instructions from Papa Murphy's here.

This is the easiest way you can have a party that you can enjoy too by not having to prepare your own pizzas ahead of time.

Right now, order a pizza to cook on your grill at papamurphys.com or through the Papa Murphy's app which makes for quick pick up at the store.

Papa Murphy's pizzas are made with only the freshest ingredients; their dough is made from scratch, and you serve it when it's right off the grill and piping hot.

Papa Murphy's baked up a deal that everyone will love with their every day, $6.99 Medium 2- Topping pizzas. Get one, or one for everyone with unlimited topping combinations. Talk about mediYUMMM!

Add an awesome side like their scratch-made 5 Cheese bread, meatballs and marinara, or side salad.