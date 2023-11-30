SL County Mayor wants kids to get off screens and into rec centers -- for free!

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson is proposing free recreation center passes for kids as a way to get off their screens and active in their communities.

During her annual budget presentation to the Salt Lake County Council, the mayor proposed the free entry for the well being of children. She noted increasing rates of children suffering from anxiety and depression.

Mayor Wilson joined us to tell us how the "My County Rec Pass Program" would work. She says right now, many families simply can't afford a rec center pass, which is about $5 per visit. That's a lot of money for families on a budget, especially those with three or four children.

The Mayor says this new program could take that away and make visits to the county's 15 rec centers free for kids ages five to 18.

The mayor is proposing using revenues for the cost of the program, which would be about $2 million. She says the recreation center's advisory board has given her their support.

She says the program is a direct investment in the future of our youth, promoting a healthier, more engaged community and says the upfront costs will be balanced out by the long-term benefits in community health, safety and social well-being.

If approved by the County Council, the proposal would go into effect in June, 2024.

