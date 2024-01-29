Slamdance film features disability in a real life way.

The Slamdance Film Festival is held each year in Park City at the same time as the Sundance Film Festival and their focus is thought-provoking films that support emerging artists.

Sarah Foley, The Vertical Blonde, was excited to be a part of this year's festival.

Sarah could walk until 2012 when life literally flipped her upside down. She was riding an ATV when she went off the trail, hit a ditch, and flipped over several times. She broke her back, and was paralyzed instantly.

Sarah was in disbelief and assumed she would walk out of the hospital... but she never did.

She has turned Triumph into tragedy and continues to share her story whenever she can.

For more information go to verticalblonde.com.