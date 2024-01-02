Watch Now
SLC Foodie has you covered with this week's foodie findings

Tasty Tuesday
Look at this coffee shop that will put your picture or design on your cup of coffee.
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 15:57:22-05

Chase from Salt Lake Foodie is sharing this week's foodie findings!

Tuk Tuk’s - West Valley

Pad Thai - Rice noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, green onion, egg, cilantro and peanuts.

Sticky Rice Mango

Pineapple Curry Fried Rice - Pineapple, Cashew, Raisins, Onions, Massman Curry, Peas and Choice of Protein

Bix Bakery & Café – Salt Lake City

Latte Art

Honey Fried Chicken and Homestyle Waffle

Mango Slice Cake

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

