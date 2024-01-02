SLC Foodie has you covered with this week's foodie findings

Prev Next

Chase from Salt Lake Foodie is sharing this week's foodie findings! Tuk Tuk’s - West Valley Pad Thai - Rice noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, green onion, egg, cilantro and peanuts. Sticky Rice Mango Pineapple Curry Fried Rice - Pineapple, Cashew, Raisins, Onions, Massman Curry, Peas and Choice of Protein Bix Bakery & Café – Salt Lake City Latte Art Honey Fried Chicken and Homestyle Waffle Mango Slice Cake Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

