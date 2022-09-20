SLC Foodie has your dinner & dessert all figured out!

Today we are talking about Hawaiian food and donuts with Chase, SLC Foodie!

Chase loves the Hungry Hawaiian and to find where the truck will be he uses the Where’s the Food Truck App.

What to order:

- Hawaiian style Teriyaki Chicken and Kalua Pork Plate served with Rice and Macaroni Salad.

-Guava Cake

Next stop Chase takes us to Louks Greek Baby Donuts in Cottonwood Heights

What to order:

-Ore-Ore-O - white chocolate / dark chocolate / Oreo crumble

- The Goddess - strawberry chocolate / Nutella / pistachio

- Birthday Cake - Nutella filling / milk chocolate / sprinkles

- Classic Louks - honey / cinnamon / toasted walnuts

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".