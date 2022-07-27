SLC Foodie only reviews good places, so you know they're great!

Chase from Salt Lake City Foodie only does reviews on places he thinks are great, so if he talks about a restaurant you know it's going to be good.
This week he stopped by Monarca in Salt Lake City and Oak Wood Fire Kitchen in Draper.
Here are his recommendations on what to order:
MONARCA – Salt Lake City
FRESH GUACAMOLE
Smashed avocado, jalapeño, lime, pico de gallo made fresh in house daily, served with homemade tortilla chips
BIRRIA TACOS
Three fresh made tacos cooked with crispy melted cheese and filled with our house made brisket birria served with a side of delicious consommé for dipping
MONARCA CARNE ASADA
Thin sliced rib eye steak, grilled onions and peppers, creamy poblanos and corn, house salsa and homemade tortillas
Pineapple Lime Cake
NITROGEN MARGARITA
Table side frozen margarita with liquid nitrogen, tequila blanco, orange liquor, fresh lime juice & agave
Oak Wood Fire Kitchen - Draper
LEMONGRASS CHICKEN WINGS
Crispy Chicken Wings, Chiles, Sesame Seeds, Cilantro, Fresh Lime
NASHVILLE
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Thigh, House Spices, Garlic Aioli, Ranch Slaw, Mustard, Pickles, Potato Roll
OAK BURGER
8oz Ground Brisket, Daily's Bacon, White Cheddar, Romaine, Pickles, Garlic Aioli, Ketchup
WARM BREAD PUDDING
Whiskey Caramel, Fresh Berries, Crème Fraiche
Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".