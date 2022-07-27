Watch Now
The Place

Actions

SLC Foodie only reviews good places, so you know they're great!

Salt Lake Foodie's 2 must-try places
Salt Lake City Foodie only reviews places he likes, so you know the food will be great.
Posted at 1:11 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 15:11:16-04

Chase from Salt Lake City Foodie only does reviews on places he thinks are great, so if he talks about a restaurant you know it's going to be good.

This week he stopped by Monarca in Salt Lake City and Oak Wood Fire Kitchen in Draper.

Here are his recommendations on what to order:

MONARCA – Salt Lake City
FRESH GUACAMOLE
Smashed avocado, jalapeño, lime, pico de gallo made fresh in house daily, served with homemade tortilla chips

BIRRIA TACOS
Three fresh made tacos cooked with crispy melted cheese and filled with our house made brisket birria served with a side of delicious consommé for dipping

MONARCA CARNE ASADA
Thin sliced rib eye steak, grilled onions and peppers, creamy poblanos and corn, house salsa and homemade tortillas

Pineapple Lime Cake

NITROGEN MARGARITA
Table side frozen margarita with liquid nitrogen, tequila blanco, orange liquor, fresh lime juice & agave

Oak Wood Fire Kitchen - Draper

LEMONGRASS CHICKEN WINGS
Crispy Chicken Wings, Chiles, Sesame Seeds, Cilantro, Fresh Lime

NASHVILLE
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Thigh, House Spices, Garlic Aioli, Ranch Slaw, Mustard, Pickles, Potato Roll

OAK BURGER
8oz Ground Brisket, Daily's Bacon, White Cheddar, Romaine, Pickles, Garlic Aioli, Ketchup

WARM BREAD PUDDING
Whiskey Caramel, Fresh Berries, Crème Fraiche

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere