SLC Foodie only reviews good places, so you know they're great!

Chase from Salt Lake City Foodie only does reviews on places he thinks are great, so if he talks about a restaurant you know it's going to be good.

This week he stopped by Monarca in Salt Lake City and Oak Wood Fire Kitchen in Draper.

Here are his recommendations on what to order:

MONARCA – Salt Lake City

FRESH GUACAMOLE

Smashed avocado, jalapeño, lime, pico de gallo made fresh in house daily, served with homemade tortilla chips

BIRRIA TACOS

Three fresh made tacos cooked with crispy melted cheese and filled with our house made brisket birria served with a side of delicious consommé for dipping

MONARCA CARNE ASADA

Thin sliced rib eye steak, grilled onions and peppers, creamy poblanos and corn, house salsa and homemade tortillas

Pineapple Lime Cake

NITROGEN MARGARITA

Table side frozen margarita with liquid nitrogen, tequila blanco, orange liquor, fresh lime juice & agave

Oak Wood Fire Kitchen - Draper

LEMONGRASS CHICKEN WINGS

Crispy Chicken Wings, Chiles, Sesame Seeds, Cilantro, Fresh Lime

NASHVILLE

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Thigh, House Spices, Garlic Aioli, Ranch Slaw, Mustard, Pickles, Potato Roll

OAK BURGER

8oz Ground Brisket, Daily's Bacon, White Cheddar, Romaine, Pickles, Garlic Aioli, Ketchup

WARM BREAD PUDDING

Whiskey Caramel, Fresh Berries, Crème Fraiche

