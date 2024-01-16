SLC Foodie says you need to try these restaurants

If you're stomach is still stretched from all the holiday eating then Chase SLC Foodie has some restaurants you need to try!

Curry Pizza Kitchen – South Jordan

Mango Korma - Cooked with cream, yogurt, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, golden raisins, cashews and spices

Butter Chicken - Cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, butter, cream, cashews, golden raisins and spices

Chicken Tandoori - Chicken leg & thigh, marinated with spices & yogurt, grilled in the tandoori oven. Served sizzling with sautéed onions, bell peppers & carrots

---------------------------------

Over the Cole’s BBQ – Holladay

Loaded Nachos - Brisket - Tortilla chips with your choice of protein, nacho cheese, cotija cheese, baked beans, black olives, jalapeños, sour cream, and BBQ sauce.

Chopped Brisket Sandwich - 5 oz of brisket, dill pickle chips, and pickled onions. Served with coleslaw and potato chips.

