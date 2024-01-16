Watch Now
SLC Foodie says you need to try these restaurants

Tasty Tuesday
Here are new spots that SLC Foodie says you need to try.
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 15:57:07-05

If you're stomach is still stretched from all the holiday eating then Chase SLC Foodie has some restaurants you need to try!

Curry Pizza Kitchen – South Jordan

Mango Korma - Cooked with cream, yogurt, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, golden raisins, cashews and spices

Butter Chicken - Cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, butter, cream, cashews, golden raisins and spices

Chicken Tandoori - Chicken leg & thigh, marinated with spices & yogurt, grilled in the tandoori oven. Served sizzling with sautéed onions, bell peppers & carrots

Over the Cole’s BBQ – Holladay

Loaded Nachos - Brisket - Tortilla chips with your choice of protein, nacho cheese, cotija cheese, baked beans, black olives, jalapeños, sour cream, and BBQ sauce.

Chopped Brisket Sandwich - 5 oz of brisket, dill pickle chips, and pickled onions. Served with coleslaw and potato chips.

