Watch Now
The Place

Actions

SLC Foodie takes us to "Sakura Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar" and "J&C House" for Tasty Tuesday

Tasty Tuesday
Posted

Every Tuesday, Chase from Salt Lake Foodie joins us with new foodie findings.

This week he takes us to "Sakura Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar" and "J&C House".

Sakura Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar is in Salt Lake City and Chase recommends:
All You Can Eat Hibachi
Steak
Chicken
Shrimp
Salmon
Certain Sushi Rolls

Then it's on to "J&C House" which is located in Riverton.
Here's his menu faves:
Sashmi
Sushi Rolls
Cowboy Roll
Orange Chicken

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere