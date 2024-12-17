SLC Foodie takes us to "Sakura Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar" and "J&C House" for Tasty Tuesday

Every Tuesday, Chase from Salt Lake Foodie joins us with new foodie findings.

This week he takes us to "Sakura Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar" and "J&C House".

Sakura Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar is in Salt Lake City and Chase recommends:

All You Can Eat Hibachi

Steak

Chicken

Shrimp

Salmon

Certain Sushi Rolls

Then it's on to "J&C House" which is located in Riverton.

Here's his menu faves:

Sashmi

Sushi Rolls

Cowboy Roll

Orange Chicken

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.