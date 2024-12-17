SLC Foodie takes us to "Sakura Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar" and "J&C House" for Tasty Tuesday

Every Tuesday, Chase from Salt Lake Foodie joins us with new foodie findings.
This week he takes us to "Sakura Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar" and "J&C House".
Sakura Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar is in Salt Lake City and Chase recommends:
All You Can Eat Hibachi
Steak
Chicken
Shrimp
Salmon
Certain Sushi Rolls
Then it's on to "J&C House" which is located in Riverton.
Here's his menu faves:
Sashmi
Sushi Rolls
Cowboy Roll
Orange Chicken
Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.