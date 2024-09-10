Watch Now
SLC Foodie takes us to "Sol Agave" and "Vietopia Bistro" for Tasty Tuesday

Salt Lake Foodie takes us to "Sol Agave" and "Vietopia Bistro".
Every Tuesday, Chase from Salt Lake Foodie joins us with new foodie findings.

This week he takes us to "Sol Agave" and Vietopia Bistro".

"Sol Agave" is in Salt Lake City and Chase recommends:
12 dollar lunch
Fish tacos
Carnitas plate
Taco combo
Steak rice bowl

Then it's on to 'Vietopia Bistro" with locations in Draper, West Jordan, Taylorsville and Farmington. Here's his menu faves:

Rare Beef and Brisket Pho
Shrimp Curry Noodle
Spring Rolls
Vegetarian dishes

