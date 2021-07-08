SLCC is expanding to accommodate growth in the south end of the valley

Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) is always forward-thinking in the community, and now they're expanding to accommodate growth in the south end of the valley.

Jason Pickavance joined us to tell us more!

Groundbreaking on the new Herriman Building at Juniper Canyon Campus will be on Thursday, July 15 and is on track to open to students the fall of 2023!

Utah has a higher than average high school graduation rate and a lower than average college going rate.

Part of that reason could be location. Right now people living in the south end of the valley have a long commute to the nearest campus in West Jordan and an even further distance to other schools like the University of Utah.

This new campus will be close, at 14551 S. Sentinel Ridge Boulevard in Herriman, and is in partnership with the University of Utah.

Students can get Associate Degrees from SLCC and the opportunity to continue seamlessly on-site to earn Baccalaureate Degrees from the U of U. That will save them approximately $11,000 on a bachelor's degree.

Programs include nursing, business, computer science and information systems, social work, and teacher licensure in elementary, special, and secondary education.

For more information please visit: slcc.edu/juniper.