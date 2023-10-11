SLCC is hosting water policy expert Robert Glennon at annual Tanner Forum on Social Ethics

Salt Lake Community College is hosting renowned water policy expert Robert Glennon as a featured speaker at the college's annual Tanner Forum on Social Ethics on October 25, 2023.

Dr. Glennon will be talking about "Water in the West", with water being a critical resource that we all rely on every day.

He is the author of two books, including the New York Times bestseller, Unquenchable, and his work has shaped the policy debate around our water crisis.

He is an expert with a deep knowledge of the scientific, historical, economic, and legal issues associated with water use and can help us understand why protecting our water supply is as much an economic issue as it is an environmental one.

Maura Hahnenberer PhD., Associate Professor of Geosciences at SLCC, says this is a unique opportunity to learn more about one of Utah's most critical issues—water use and conservation.

She says, "As an Associate professor of Geosciences at SLCC, I have students studying topics like severe snowstorms, flooding, climate change impacts on Utah, how dust storms and wildfires impact air quality, and the variability of our mountain snowpacks. All these topics are directly tied to water and our water supply."

Following Robert Glennon's talk there will be a Q & A where the audience can ask questions, and a chance to meet Robert Glennon at a book signing following the event.

Salt Lake Community College hosts the Tanner Forum each year thanks to generous donors, including O.C. Tanner.

This ties directly into SLCC's mission of access to education and affordability, so offering this event for free means everybody can attend.

The event is:

• Wednesday, October 25 at 7 pm

• The Grand Theatre on SLCC's South City Campus

• Tickets are free but a ticket is required to attend.

To get your ticket and to learn more visit: SLCC.edu/tanner.

