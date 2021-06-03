SLCC is truly a community service with 12 campuses

Salt Lake Community College (S.L.C.C.) is truly a community service with 12 campuses, and one of them is the West Valley Center.

Idolina Quijada from S.L.C.C. West Valley Center says the Center gives students an affordable, convenient option for fully transferable general education courses as well as classes for the lifelong learner.

Courses include general education, an individualized ESL program and workforce training

workshops.

Whether it's the basics, like English or math, or more off-the-beaten path, such as

astronomy or yoga, the SLCC West Valley Center offers a variety of subjects to fit numerous

goals and aspirations.

Services from admission through graduation are available on-site where the majority of

staff are bilingual in Spanish and English.

The Center also houses SLCC's Dream Center, which has specialized college outreach and

advising for undocumented students and mixed-status families.

The Center has student services for veterans, people with disabilities and those in need of

financial assistance.

Close to Granger, Kearns, Hunter and Cyprus high schools, SLCC is collaborating with community, government and business leaders to ensure the West Valley Center meets the needs of the city and its residents.

West Valley Center offers a first-year experience that provides the community with

educational opportunities in a convenient location with close access to public

transportation.

Registration is now open, so visit slcc.edu and search West Valley Center for more information