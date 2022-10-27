SLCC renames business school after Gail Miller

Salt Lake Community College has officially announced the renaming of its business school to the Gail Miller School of Business.

It's the only business school in Utah named exclusively after a woman and one of only a handful nationwide.

A generous $10-million gift from the Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Foundation will transform SLCC’s four-decade old business school into a modern, forward-thinking facility.

This kicks off SLCC’s Comprehensive Campaign to increase scholarships and resources for students.

The 18,900 square-foot building features spaces for collaboration, interdisciplinary dynamics (i.e. marketing and finance), and new technology.

The academic areas include: accounting, culinary arts, management, computer science and information systems, finance and legal studies, and marketing.

The business school program at SLCC second largest degree program and has been a launching point for thousands of business careers here in Utah.

The donation also launches the final, public phase of SLCC’s first-ever multi-year fundraising campaign, which began in 2017 to support student scholarships.