SLCC renames business school after Gail Miller

Salt Lake Community College
SLCC announces the renaming of its business school to the Gail Miller School of Business
Posted at 2:36 PM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 16:36:28-04

Salt Lake Community College has officially announced the renaming of its business school to the Gail Miller School of Business.

It's the only business school in Utah named exclusively after a woman and one of only a handful nationwide.

A generous $10-million gift from the Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Foundation will transform SLCC’s four-decade old business school into a modern, forward-thinking facility.

This kicks off SLCC’s Comprehensive Campaign to increase scholarships and resources for students.

The 18,900 square-foot building features spaces for collaboration, interdisciplinary dynamics (i.e. marketing and finance), and new technology.

The academic areas include: accounting, culinary arts, management, computer science and information systems, finance and legal studies, and marketing.

The business school program at SLCC second largest degree program and has been a launching point for thousands of business careers here in Utah.

The donation also launches the final, public phase of SLCC’s first-ever multi-year fundraising campaign, which began in 2017 to support student scholarships.

