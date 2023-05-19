SLC's #1 Hair & Extension Salon- Schedule Your Style Today!

Loxxie is a full-service salon, retail store, and online store specializing in hair extensions.

Loxxie, located at 6187 S Highland Drive in Salt Lake City, offers a wide variety of hair extensions from their own line of premium hair to budget friendly brands, wigs, and hairpieces.

The Loxxie hair extensions are 100 percent virgin cuticle remy human hair. They come in over 30 colors and multiple lengths and styles for any lifestyle or occasion.

They offer flat-bonded wefts, tape-ins, and the popular hand-tied wefts.

They also have a Loxxie education program to help teach students how to install hair extensions using a unique installation method.

Loxxie does have a Memorial Day sale! Check them out online or in store.

