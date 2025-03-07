Slip into a speakeasy-inspired world of enchantment at a Masquerade Party

Slip into a speakeasy-inspired world at the 2025 Masquerade Party to benefit the Utah Arts Festival.

The annual event will be held at The Commonwealth Room this year.

"Every dollar spent at the Masquerade Party helps the Festival elevate Utah's art scene," said the Festival's Executive Director, Aimee Dunsmore.. "This fundraiser is a crucial part in helping the Festival thrive in 2025 while also providing an evening for our friends, donors, sponsors, and community partners to have a good time.

Tickets are $65 for general admission, which includes complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages, a drink voucher, gaming points and a chance to win prizes.

VIP tickets are available for $90, which gives guests reserved seating, an exclusive food and beverage pairing, two drink vouchers and a 2025 Utah Arts Festival pass.

Tickets can be purchased online at uaf.org/masquerade and use code "Mask13" for a discount.

