Slow Cooker Dr. Pepper Ribs recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Slow Cooker Dr. Pepper Ribs

Ingredients



1 rack St. Louis style ribs

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. pepper

½ tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. liquid smoke

1 c. barbecue sauce

12 oz. can Dr. Pepper

Directions

1. Remove the sinew from the back side of the ribs. Season the rib with the salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Cut the rib in half.

2. Mix the soda, bbq sauce, and liquid smoke in the slow cooker. Nestle the ribs into the sauce and set to low and cook 8 hours. Cook for 4-5 hours on a higher heat setting.

3. Remove the ribs and place on a parchment covered sheet pan. Pour out the cooking liquid into a pot over high heat. Bring the liquid to a boil and reduce for 5-8 minutes or until it starts to slightly thicken.

4. Brush some of the sauce on the ribs and place in the oven to char the sauce. Once the top of the ribs are slightly charred take them out. Cut into individual ribs and serve with the remaining sauce. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.