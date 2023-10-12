Slow Cooker Sloppy Joes recipe by Cooking with Ruthie

This Slow Cooker Sloppy Joes recipe is a long-time family favorite of Ruthie Knudsen, of Cooking with Ruthie.

She joined us in the kitchen to show us how to make this ultimate comfort food and give us some slow cooker tips.

Ingredients

1 pound Laura's Lean Ground Beef

1 1/2 cup onion, chopped

3/4 cup water

3/4 cup ketchup

1/2 teaspoon celery salt

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

4 teaspoons sugar or 2 teaspoons agave

4 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon dill weed

8 whole grain buns or rolls, toasted

8 romaine lettuce leaves for serving

Instructions

Coat slow cooker insert with cooking spray and preheat on high.

Coat large skillet with cooking spray and cook onions for 2-3 minutes over medium high; stirring.

Add Laura's Lean Ground Beef to skillet; cook and stir 6-7 minutes or until beef is evenly cooked.

Add beef mixture and all ingredients excluding buns and lettuce.

Cook on high for 3 hours or low for 6 hours.

Serve on toasted buns with romaine lettuce.

Enjoy your Slow Cooker Sloppy Joes Recipe!

Ruthie says make sure to put your food in when the cooker is already heated, just like you would an oven.

Also, don't put frozen food in slow cookers.

Ruthie also recommends spraying your insert to keep it from sticking.

Find more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.