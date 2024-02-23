Small, doesn't shed, quiet and cute — what else could you want in a lap dog?

Meet Bella, our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week.

She's only about 14 pounds and is a poodle.

Bella is good with kids, other dogs and cats too! She's incredibly sweet, affectionate and loves to snuggle.

But she's still very playful and athletic, smart and friendly too.

And, she only barks when alerting to a disturbance.

She doesn't shed, but she does require grooming.

Bella comes spayed and neutered and she's current on all vaccinations and chipped.

You can have this lap dog for just $400.

If you are interested, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

If you can't adopt, fosters are needed. There's also information on that on the website.