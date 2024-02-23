Watch Now
Small Ogden business takes us behind the scenes

Base Camp Treats
How do small businesses take their products from their home to yours? FOX13's Morgan Saxton went behind the scenes with Melissa from Base Camp Treats.
Posted at 1:44 PM, Feb 23, 2024
In 2021, Melissa and her family had just welcomed a new baby but had lost an income.

She was coping with postpartum depression and anxiety with freeze drying in her basement.

Feedback from family and friends was so 'incredible' Melissa made it into a successful small business.

She now sells her treats in several businesses throughout Northern Utah and online.

Watch the process of her work in the video above.

