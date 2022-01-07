Smart Design: Tips and Tricks for Small Spaces

On Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Darren Keefe works with the design team to helped families in cramped, dated quarters start fresh in new homes.

Many of these homes reflect tips and tricks that anyone living in small spaces can benefit from.

Darren is at the Salt Lake Home Show to share a few tips for small space living:

1. Built-ins. It's a great tip for adding storage space without losing space in the home. It also can be a fun DIY project, if you're capable and want to tackle something new.

2. Use Custom Room Dividers. Not only do dividers create a sense of separate spaces, but dividers can also provide more built-in storage. It's a great way to individualize space, especially if you have one room and you have two children or even two roommates.

3. Install Wall Desks. If you need a work-from-home office, simply use a blank wall and install a desk.

Darren Keefe will be on the Design Stage on:

Friday, Jan. 7 at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m.

The Salt Lake Home Show presented by Mountain America Credit Union

Dates:

Friday, January 7, 2022 2:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 8, 2022 10:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 9, 2022 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door) $12.00

Adults (Online) $10.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

Weekend Pass (ages 13+) – Valid all three days of the show $15.00

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, January 7, 2022.

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeHomeShow.com.