Smart watches are making more people aware of their heartbeats and irregular heartbeats

Heart disease is a huge issue that effects many here in Utah and millions of Americans both directly and indirectly.

The CDC says that heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women and for most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. One causes of heart disease is Atrial Fibrillation or AFib.

Dr. John Day is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist specializing in arithmias at St. Mark's Hospital Heart Center in Salt Lake City.

He says, know what signs to look for heart disease and more over, AFib.

"Chest discomfort, especially with exertion or shortness of breath, especially with exertion, as could be a sign that the heart may not be getting enough blood flow...My area of expertise is with arrhythmias and with arrhythmias, symptoms are a little bit different. It's that heart that maybe beating too fast, too slow or too irregular and these arrhythmias could lead to dizziness, lightheadedness, passing out and strokes. So just as plumbing issues are critically important for good heart health, the same can be true of arrhythmias. You want your heart beating regularly."

Dr. Day just had a book published about Atrial Fibrillation called, The AFib Cure and in the book he talks about atrial fibrillation being the most common arrhythmia in the United States. Studies have shown that up to one in four Americans will have AFib at some point in their lives.

It can lead to strokes, heart failure and heart attacks.



Dr. Day also says that we are seeing a lot of AFib right now partially because of our aging population, but also because of early diagnosis. It has never been easier to track your heart rate with smart watches and other monitoring devices than it is nowadays. This is leading people to be much more aware of their heartbeats and its regularity.

So what is the secret to beating AFib? Dr. Day says it's really not that big of a secret.

"Living as healthy as you possibly can. If people are able to keep their weight in check, if they are eating right, exercising regularly, they are getting rejuvenating sleep at night and not stressing out so much. If people can just focus on the basics... then the chances of atrial fibrillation or an e-regular heart beat go way down."

If you think you might have AFib or simply want to know more, log onto HeartCenterUtah.com HeartCenterUtah.com or Call (801) 266-3418 – Press 0 to make an appointment.

And if you would like a copy of Dr. Day's Book, The AFib Cure: Get Off Your Medications, Take Control of Your Health, and Add Years to Your Life, it is available now on Amazon for $16.33. To order yours, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/Fib-Cure-Medications-Control-Health/dp/1950665429

