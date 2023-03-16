Smith's Chef Jeff has a recipe for Shepherd's Pie just in time for St. Paddy's

Shepherd's Pie is a traditional Irish dish dating back to the 1700s. But this recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff puts a modern twist on it to make it even more delicious!

Shepherd's Pie

For the Meat:



1 small onion, chopped

1 lb. ground lamb or beef

1 Tbsp. dried parsley

1 tsp. dried rosemary

1 tsp. dried thyme

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. flour

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

1 c. beef broth

1 c. frozen peas and carrots

1c. frozen corn

For the Potatoes:



2 large (2 lb.) russet potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 stick butter

1/3 c. heavy cream

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1/4 c. grated parmesan cheese

1 c. shredded Irish cheddar

Directions

1. Add a little oil to a skillet over medium high heat. Add the onions and ground lamb or beef. Cook and crumble the meat as it browns. Drain any excess fat. Add the parsley, rosemary, thyme, salt, and pepper. Stir and cook 1 minute. Add the Worcestershire sauce and garlic. Stir to combine. Add the flour and tomato paste and stir until any flour lumps are dissolved.

2. Add the broth, peas and carrots, and corn. Bring the mixture to a simmer. Lower the heat and simmer 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

3. Preheat your oven to 400. Place the potatoes in a pot and cover by 2 inches with water. Heat to a boil, then simmer 15-20 minutes or until the potatoes are fork tender. As the potatoes cook, add the butter, cream, garlic powder, salt and pepper to a small pot. Place over medium heat and cook stirring occasionally until the butter melts and the mixture is warm. Hold over low heat.

4. Drain the potatoes then return them to the hot pot to evaporate any extra moisture. Mash the potatoes in a bowl and then stir in the warm butter mixture. Stir in the parmesan cheese until it melts into the potatoes.

5. Make the pie by adding the meat mixture to the bottom of a 9x9 or 8x11 baking dish. Spread over the mashed potatoes and then sprinkle on the Irish cheddar. Place in the oven to bake for 20-25 minutes or until the cheese is starting to brown and bubbles are coming up around the sides of the baking dish. Serve warm with extra parsley to sprinkle on top for garnish. Enjoy!

