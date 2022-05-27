Smith's Chef Jeff has a recipe to make for Memorial Day Weekend

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Kabobs

Ingredients



1 packet Ranch seasoning

¼ c. Frank's red hot sauce

½ c. sour cream

2 chicken breasts, cut into 1 inch cubes

½ red onion, cut into quarter sized pieces

12 slices bacon, cut into 2 inch squares

Salt and pepper to taste

6 skewers

Directions

1. Make the marinade by mixing the ranch seasoning with the hot sauce and sour cream. Stir to combine. Pour the marinade into a zipper bag along with the chicken. Thoroughly mix and then place in the fridge at least two hours or up to overnight.

2. Place the bacon in a single layer on a microwave safe plate and microwave on high for 90 seconds to partially cook the bacon. Assemble the kabobs alternating the chicken, bacon, and red onion.

3. Once the kabobs are assembled, place them on a grill over med-high heat and cook 4-5 minutes per side or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 160 and the bacon is crisp.

Serve and enjoy!

Fore more recipes, visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.