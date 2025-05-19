Smith's Chef Jeff is making Mini Beef Tamale Pies

Mini Beef Tamale Pies by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Filling:

1/2 lb. ground beef

1/2 small onion, chopped

1/4 tsp. salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp. chili powder

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1/2 c. grated cheddar

1/2 c. grated Monterey jack cheese

1/2 c. red enchilada sauce

For the Muffins:

2 (8.5 oz.) boxes of Jiffy cornbread mix

1 c. frozen or fresh corn kernels

1 c. sour cream

4 Tbsp. melted butter

2 lg. eggs

12 muffin liners as needed

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 400. In a bowl, prepare the muffin mix by adding muffin mixes along with the corn, sour cream, butter and eggs. Mix until everything just comes together.

2. Divide the batter into lined 12 cup muffin pan. Place it in the oven to bake for 13-15 minutes or until the tops of the muffins just begin to brown. Remove them from the oven and use a small ramekin or shot glass to press down the muffins to form a cup in the muffins.

3. Make the filling by adding a bit of oil to a saute pan over medium high heat. Add the onion, garlic, and beef and crumble the beef as it browns. Drain out any excess fat. Add the salt, pepper, cumin, chili powder and enchilada sauce. Stir to combine.

4. Add the filling to muffins then top with the cheeses. Place back in the oven set to broil. Cook just until the cheese is melty. Serve and enjoy!

