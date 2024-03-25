Smith's Chef Jeff is preparing a recipe for this year's "Art & Soup" event

Smith's Chef Jeff is making Salsa Verde Chicken and Rice with Charred Corn Soup for this year's "Art and Soup" fundraiser for Community Nursing Services, or CNS.

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 poblano peppers, chopped

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

2 tsp. chili powder

2 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1.5-2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken thighs

16 oz. jar salsa verde

14 oz. can black beans, drained

2 qt. chicken broth

Juice and zest of 2 limes

4 ears of corn, shucked or 2 c. frozen

1/2 c. cilantro, chopped

3 c. cooked rice

Tortilla strips for serving

Avocado diced for garnish

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. Preheat your grill. Combine the chili powder, paprika, oregano, salt and pepper. Evenly season the chicken with the spice mixture. Place the chicken on a hot grill and cook for 4 minutes per side to get a nice char on either side. Drizzle a little oil on the corn and cook it along with the chicken until it gets a bit charred on all sides. Remove the chicken and corn from the grill. Cut the corn off the cobs and reserve.

2. Heat the oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the onion, poblano, and garlic. Season the veggies a bit with salt and pepper. Cook 4-5 minutes or until the onions are softened. Add in the partially cooked chicken, salsa verde, and broth. Bring to a simmer and cook 10 minutes. Remove the chicken and shred it with two forks, then add it back to the soup.

3. Add the beans, lime juice and zest, cilantro and corn. Cook another 10 minutes to warm through. Add in the cooked rice. Stir to combine. Taste and adjust the seasoning as necessary.

4. Serve warm garnished with tortilla strips, avocado, and a dollop of sour cream. Enjoy!

The two-day "Art & Soup" event happens on March 27 and March 28, 2024 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

It features 22 restaurants and 60 local Utah artists.

Art & Soup Charity Event

Browse and purchase items from local artists

Free soup and food samples from 20 local restaurants and caterers

Live entertainment, auctions and drawings

$30 tickets available in advance or at the door

March 27 and 28

Lunch 11-2 and dinner 5-9

Mountain America Expo Center, Hall 1

For more information please visit cns-cares.org/art-soup