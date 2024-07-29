Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson makes Mexican Fideo with Carne Asada

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Mexican Fideo with Carne Asada.

For the Fideo:

8 oz. package of fideo noodles

3 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Roma tomatoes

1 tsp. garlic, minced

1/2 c . chopped sweet onion

1/4 tsp. cumin

1/4 tsp. coriander

7 c. + 1 c. chicken broth

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

1 cube chicken bouillon

Juice of 2 limes or more to taste

1/2 tsp. Mexican oregano

1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped

1 avocado, sliced thin

For the Carne Asada:

1-2 lbs. skirt steak

Juice and zest of 2 limes

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1/4 c. orange juice

1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped

1/4 c. olive oil

1 jalapeno, minced

1 Tbsp. white vinegar

1/2 tsp. kosher salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper

2 Tbsp. honey

Directions

1. Place the steak and all its ingredients in a large zipper bag. Seal the bag and message with your hands to mix it up. Place in the fridge at least 4 hours or better overnight.

2. Cut the tomatoes in half lengthwise and scoop out the seeds. Place them in a food processor with the garlic, onion, cumin, and coriander. Pulse until they are pureed. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a container. Set aside.

3. Preheat your grill to med-high and take out the meat to let it come to room temperature. Place the olive oil in a pot over med-high heat. Add the noodles and stir to coat in the oil. Continue to cook and stir occasionally until the noodles begin to get toasty brown. Add in the tomato puree, chicken broth, tomato paste, and chicken bouillon. Bring to a boil. Cover and turn the heat to low. Simmer 8 minutes. As the soup cooks, place the meat on the grill to cook 4 minutes per side. Remove from the grill to rest 5-10 minutes before slicing.

4. To finish the soup, stir in the lime juice, oregano, and cilantro. Slice the meat into bite size pieces and place it on top of single servings of the soup. Garnish with extra cilantro and avocado slices. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.