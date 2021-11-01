Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Apple Cider Donuts

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Apple Cider Donuts

Ingredients:

3 c. apple cider

1 c. sugar

1 Tbsp. + 1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon, divided

3 1/2 c. flour

2/3 c. packed brown sugar

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

6 Tbsp. butter, melted

2 large eggs

Canola or veggie oil for frying

Directions

1. Heat the apple cider in a saucepan over high heat. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat and then simmer 15-20 minutes or until it reduces to about 1 cup. Let it cool completely.

2. In a small bowl, combine the sugar and 1 tbsp. cinnamon. Pour onto a plate and set aside.

3. In a large mixing bowl, combine with a whisk the flour, baking powder, salt, baking soda, nutmeg, and remaining 1 ½ tsp. cinnamon. In another mixing bowl, whisk together the reduced cider, brown sugar, butter, and eggs. Pour the wet ingredients over the dries and mix just until a moist dough is formed. Place in the fridge to rest for 1 hour.

4. Fill a heavy bottomed pot or dutch oven with about 3 inches of oil. Heat over med-high heat until it reaches 375. Monitor the temperature with a candy thermometer. Remove the dough from the fridge and divide in half. Roll each half out until they're about ½ inch thick. Use a donut cutter or appropriately sized round cutters to make the donut shapes. Place the donuts a few at a time into the hot oil and fry about 1 minute per side (don't forget to fry the donut holes as well). Drain them on paper towels about 30 seconds and then dip them on each side in the cinnamon sugar mixture. Serve warm and enjoy!

