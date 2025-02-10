Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Beef Giouvetsi

Beef Giouvetsi recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

Ingredients:

1-2 lb. beef chuck roast, cubed

2 Tbsp. canola oil

Kosher salt & pepper to taste

1 onion, chopped

1 lg. carrot, chopped

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

3 Tbsp. tomato paste

1/4 c. dry red wine

1 qt. beef broth

14 oz. can whole tomatoes, crushed

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. allspice

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

1 tsp. kosher salt + 1/2 tsp. pepper

2 bay leaves

1 c. orzo pasta

Chopped parsley to garnish

Directions

1. Heat the oil in a large skillet that has a lid over medium-high heat. Season the beef with salt and pepper. Add the beef to the pan in batches to brown on both sides. Remove the beef.

2. Add the onion and carrot and cook 4-5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook another minute. Add the tomato paste and cook 2-3 minutes stirring often. Add the red wine to deglaze the pan, scraping up the bits off the bottom of the pan.

3. Add in the broth, tomatoes, spices, salt and pepper, and the bay leaves. Bring to a simmer, return the beef to the pan, cover and simmer over low heat for 90 minutes or until the beef is tender.

4. Add in the orzo and simmer another 10-15 minutes or until the pasta is tender. Serve garnished with parsley. Enjoy!

Get more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.

