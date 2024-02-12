Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Buffalo Shrimp.

For the Shrimp:

2 c. flour

2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 Tbsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. pepper

1 Lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined

Oil for deep frying

Blue cheese or ranch dressing for dipping

Carrot and celery sticks for garnish

Chopped green onion for garnish

For the Sauce:

1 c. Frank's hot sauce

4 Tbsp. butter

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. honey

Directions

1. For the shrimp, mix the flour and seasonings in a large bowl. Pat the thawed shrimp dry and toss it in the flour mixture. Take the shrimp out of the flour mixture, shake off the excess, and place them on a sheet pan or large plate. Place the shrimp in the fridge for 20 minutes. Make sure to keep the flour mixture in the bowl for later use.

2. As the shrimp sits in the fridge, heat 3-4 inches of oil in a heavy pot over high heat, using a candy thermometer to monitor the temperature to 350 degrees.

3. Make the sauce by adding the hot sauce, garlic, and honey to a small pot over medium-high heat. Stir often and once it boils, stir in the butter until it melts in. Take the sauce off the heat.

4. Remove the shrimp from the fridge and toss again in the flour mixture. Carefully add the shrimp to the oil and fry 3-4 minutes or until crisp and golden brown. Drain the shrimp on a wire rack. Toss the shrimp in the sauce or serve it with the sauce for dipping. Serve on a platter with carrot and celery sticks along with ranch or blue cheese dressing for dipping. Sprinkle the shrimp with green onion. Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.