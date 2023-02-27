Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for California Roll in a Bowl

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

California Roll in a Bowl

Ingredients



2 c. sushi rice, raw

3 c. water

6 tbsp. rice vinegar

3 tbsp. sugar

1 ½ tsp. salt

¼ c. mayo

2 tbsp. sriracha

¼ c. soy sauce

10 oz. imitation crab, shredded or chopped

½ English cucumber, diced

½ c. shredded carrots

Dried seaweed paper, chopped to taste

1 avocado, diced

Toasted sesame seeds and green onion for garnish

Directions

1. Place the rice in a sieve and rinse with cold water, stirring frequently until the water runs clear. Heat the water in a pot that has a tight fitting lid over high heat until it boils. Once it boils, add the rinsed rice. Return to a simmer, lower the heat to medium-low, cover with a lid and let simmer for 20 minutes.

2. As the rice cooks, mix the vinegar, sugar, and salt in a small bowl. Stir until the sugar is dissolved. Pour the vinegar over the cooked rice and stir to combine. Set aside.

3. In another small bowl, combine the sriracha and mayo. Stir to combine then place the mixture into a small zipper bag, cutting the bottom corner to make a piping bag. You can also put the mixture in a squeeze container if you have one.

4. In a mixing bowl, combine the crab, cucumber, carrots and avocado. Assemble the bowls by dividing the rice into 4-5 bowls. Top each with equal amounts of the imitation crab mixture. Garnish each with the chopped seaweed paper, toasted sesame seeds, chopped green onion, and then a drizzle of the sriracha mayo. Serve and enjoy!

