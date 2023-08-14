Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Chicken Tzatziki Rice Bowls

For the Tzatziki:

1/2 c. finely grated cucumber

1 c. plain Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

2 tsp. olive oil

1 tsp. garlic, minced

1/4 tsp. kosher salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. dried dill

For the Chicken:

1 1/2 lb. chicken breast, cubed

1 red bell pepper, cubed

1 red onion, cubed

6 oz. crumbled feta cheese

Cooked rice for serving

For the Vinaigrette:

2/3 c. olive oil

1/4 c. basil leaves, chopped

1 tsp. dried oregano

1/4 c. red wine vinegar

1/4 c. balsamic vinegar

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 Tbsp. honey

1/2 tsp. kosher salt + 1/2 tsp. pepper

Directions

1. Make the vinaigrette by placing its ingredients in a bowl and whisking to combine. Set aside.

2. Make the tzatziki by first placing the cucumber on a clean kitchen towel. Twist the towel to squeeze out extra moisture from the cucumber. Add the other ingredients along with the cucumber t a bowl and mix to combine. Set aside or refrigerate.

3. Add ¾ of the vinaigrette to the chicken onion, and bell pepper in a zipper bag. Let them marinate at least 30 minutes or up to overnight in the fridge. Thread the chicken on skewers and the bell pepper and onion on separate skewers.

4. Heat a grill to medium high heat. Add the chicken and veggie skewers. Cook 4-5 minutes per side or until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches at least 160 degrees.

5. Remove the chicken and veggies from the skewers. To serve, add some cooked rice to a bowl. Add on some chicken and veggies. Drizzle on some tzatziki sauce along with some of the remaining vinaigrette and crumbled feta. Enjoy!

