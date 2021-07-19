Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Cold Oil French Fries with Campfire Fry Sauce

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Cold Oil French Fries with Campfire Fry Sauce

Ingredients

For the Sauce:

1 c. mayo

1/4 c. ketchup

1/4 c. bbq sauce

1 Tbsp. whole grain Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

For the fries:

2-3 lbs. Yukon gold potatoes

6 c. peanut oil for frying

kosher salt and pepper for seasoning

Directions

1. Rinse the potatoes in water and scrub off any dirt and then dry. Cut them into ¼ inch fries.

2. Combine the potatoes and oil in a heavy bottomed pot. Place the pot over high heat until the oil has reached a rolling bowl. It takes about 5 minutes to reach this point.

3. Cook without stirring for about minutes. Stir with some tongs making sure there aren't any that are sticking and continue to cook 5-10 more minutes, until they are golden and crisp, stirring occasionally.

4. As you wait for the fries to cook, make the fry sauce by combining its ingredients in a mixing bowl. Mix to combine and set aside.

5. Remove from the oil and drain on paper towels. Dump them in large mixing bowl and season with salt and pepper. Toss to combine. Serve warm with the fry sauce. Enjoy!

