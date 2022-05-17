Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Hot Honey Chicken Meatballs.

For the Meatballs



1 lb. ground chicken

1/2 c. panko breadcrumbs

1/3 c. milk

1 lg. egg

1/4 c. Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. paprika

1/4 tsp. smoked paprika

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. pepper

3/4 tsp. kosher salt

For the Sauce



4 Tbsp. butter

1/4 c. honey

1/4 c. Frank's hot sauce

1 tsp. minced garlic

Directions

1. Make the meatballs by mixing all of its ingredients, except for the chicken, in a large bowl. Once combined, add the chicken and use your hands to mix just until combined. Do not overmix to avoid tough meatballs.

2. Wet your hands and form the mixture into 1 ½ inch balls. You can use a cookie scoop to portion the meatballs evenly. Set the meatballs on a sheet pan.

3. Place a large skillet over med-high heat and add a little cooking oil. Once the oil is hot add the meatballs. Cook them at 3-4 minutes before flipping so they can form a good crust. Flip and cook until brown on all sides or until the interior reaches 160 degrees.

4. Remove them from the pan from the heat. Add the ingredients for the sauce in a saucepan over med-high heat. Continually stir until the butter melts in the sauce. Do not boil. Pour the sauce over the meatballs and toss to coat. Serve warm and Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.