Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Italian Style Meatloaf

Smith's Jeff Jackson Recipe

Italian Style Meatloaf

Ingredients



1 lb. ground beef

½ lb. ground pork

2 eggs, whisked

3-4 slices (5 oz.) Italian bread, cut into 1 inch cubes

1 c. milk

1 c. Italian bread crumbs

¼ c. grated parmesan cheese

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 ½ tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. pepper

2 tbsp. chopped parsley

½ c. favorite jarred marinara sauce

1 c. shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 350. Spray a baking dish with non-stick spray. Put the cubed bread in a bowl with the milk. Let it soak about 5 minutes and then ring out the excess milk and place the soaked bread in a large mixing bowl.

2. To the soaked bread, add the eggs, bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, garlic, salt, pepper and parsley. Stir to combine. Add the beef and pork and then mix just until combined using your hands.

3. Form the meat mixture into a loaf shape and place in the prepared baking dish. Bake for 45 minutes and then remove from the oven. Top it with the marinara sauce and evenly sprinkle on the mozzarella cheese. Place back in the oven 5-10 minutes or until the cheese is melty and beginning to brown. Remove it from the oven. Let it rest 10 minutes and then slice and serve. Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.