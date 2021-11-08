Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Oven Baked Popcorn Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce.

For the shrimp:

2 eggs

2 Tbsp. water

1/2 c. flour

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1 c. panko bread crumbs

2 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 lb. small shrimp

Cooking spray

For the cocktail sauce:

1 c. ketchup

1/4 c. prepared horseradish

2 tsp. Worcestershire Sauce

Juice & zest of 1 lemon

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1 dash hot sauce

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 400. Whisk the eggs and water in a bowl. Place the flour in a shallow dish and whisk with the salt and pepper. In another shallow dish, mix the two bread crumbs and garlic powder.

2. Season the shrimp with a little kosher salt and pepper. Dip the shrimp in the flour and shake off the excess. Next dip into the egg mixture and last into the breadcrumbs pressing down so the breadcrumbs adhere. Place on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper making sure the pieces are not on top of each other.

3. Place the breaded shrimp in the oven to bake 6 minutes. Take them out, flip them over and cook another 6-8 minutes or until they are golden brown and crispy.

4. As the shrimp cook, make the cocktail sauce by adding its ingredients to a mixing bowl and mixing until thoroughly combined. Set aside.

5. Remove the shrimp from the oven and serve warm with the sauce. Enjoy!

*rather than baking, you can also deep fry these in 350 oil for 3-4 minutes*

