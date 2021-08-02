Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

Ingredients



12-16 oz. pork tenderloin

4 hamburger buns

1 c. flour

2 eggs

3 tbsp. whole milk

1 sleeve saltine crackers

1 tbsp. onion powder

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

Oil for frying

Lettuce leaves, red onion, pickle chips, tomato slices, mustard, and mayo for serving

Directions

1. Cut the pork into 4 equal pieces, butterfly and then pound thin with a meat mallet. Season with some salt and pepper and set aside.

2. Beat the eggs and milk together in a shallow dish or pie tin. Place the saltines in a food processor with the onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Pulse to crush the crackers and combine the seasonings. Place the cracker mixture in another shallow dish.

3. Heat about ½ inch of oil in a cast iron pan to 350-375 over med-high heat. Place the flour in a third dish and then bread the pork cutlets. First dip the pork in the flour, 2nd into the egg, and then 3rd into the cracker mixture. Place on a sheet pan and bread the other 3. Heat your oven to 170 for holding the cooked pork patties warm.

4. Place 1 patty into the oil and cook 90 seconds on the first side and then carefully flip and cook another 90 seconds on the second side. Place the cooked pork on a rack placed in a sheet pan. Place in the oven to hold warm while you cook the other patties.

5. Lightly toast the buns and then top with some mayo and mustard. Place some lettuce, tomato and pickles if you like and then top with a warm patty. Enjoy!

