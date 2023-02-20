Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Sticky Pork Belly Bites

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Sticky Chinese Pork Belly Bites

For the Pork Belly:

2 1/2 - 3 lbs. pork belly

1 qt. chicken broth

1 Tbsp. ginger, minced

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. mirin

1 Tbsp. sugar

For the Glaze:

1 Tbsp. canola oil

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1 red or green jalapeno, chopped

1 Tbsp. ginger, minced

1/4 c. honey

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

1/4 c. soy sauce

Zest of 1 lemon

For Serving:

Cooked white rice

Chopped green onion

Toasted sesame seeds

Directions

1. Slice the pork belly ¾ in. x ¾ in. cubes. Add the pork belly to a heavy pot that has a lid, along with the broth, ginger, garlic, mirin, and sugar. Bring the mixture to a boil over high heat, then lower the heat to medium low to maintain a simmer. Cover and simmer 30 minutes.

2. Remove the pork from the pot and let it dry on paper towels. You can reserve the broth for other uses if you'd like or throw it out. Mix the ingredients for the glaze in a bowl and set aside.

3. Add a bit of oil to a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork and then fry until it is golden brown on all sides. The fat will splatter, so it's a good idea to use a splatter shield if you have one. Once brown and crispy, add the glaze and cook 3-4 minutes until the glaze looks dark and sticky and completely coats the pork.

4. Serve over steamed rice and garnish with chopped green onion and toasted sesame seeds.

