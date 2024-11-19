Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Tri Tip Beef Bulgogi

For the Sauce:

2 Tbsp. cooking oil

1/4 c. gochujang

2 Tbsp. rice vinegar

1/2 c. soy sauce

2 Tbsp. sugar

1 Tbsp. ginger, minced

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1/2 c. water

1 tbsp. sesame oil

Cooked rice for serving

Green onion for garnish

For the Marinade:

3 lbs. beef tri tip

1 pear, cut into chunks

1/2 onion, cut into chunks

1 thumb-size ginger, cut into chunks

2 garlic cloves

1 Tbsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

Directions

1. Place the ingredients for the marinade into a blender and blend until smooth. Slice the tri tip into strips against the grain. Place the sliced beef and the marinade into a zipper bag and allow to marinate overnight or at least 2 hours.

2. Add the oil to a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot add the beef in a single layer, not overcrowding the pan. Cook in batches if necessary. Cook 2-3 minutes per side or until you get a char. The beef can also be cooked on the grill if preferred. Once cooked, remove the beef from the pan.

3. Add in the rest of the ingredients for the sauce and bring to a simmer. Cook a few minutes to thicken the sauce a bit. Add the beef back to the pan to coat in the sauce. Serve over cooked rice and garnish with green onion. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.