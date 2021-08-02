Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Poke Tuna Rice Cups

Ingredients

For the Tuna:



1 lb. fresh tuna, cubed

2 tsp. rice vinegar

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 avocado, diced

1/2 c. English cucumber, diced

1 tsp. sesame oil

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. hoisin sauce

2 green onions, sliced thin

1/2 Tbsp. toasted sesame seeds

1/3 tsp. red chili flakes (optional)

Extra sesame seeds for garnish

For the Rice:



1 c. sushi rice, rinsed well

1 1/4 c. water

1 oz. cream cheese, room temperature

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

2 Tbsp. rice vinegar

1 Tbsp. sugar

Directions

1. Combine the rice and water in a medium saucepan over med-high heat; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low. Cover with a tight fitting lid and simmer 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and let it stand 10 minutes while still covered.

2. While the rice stands, combine the vinegar and sugar in a microwave safe bowl. Cook in the microwave on high 30-45 seconds to dissolve the sugar in the vinegar. Add the cream cheese and salt in a mixing bowl. Pour over the vinegar mixture and stir to combine. Gently fold this mixture into the rice using a rubber spatula.

3. Spray a 12 spot muffin tin with non-stick spray. Cut some parchment into 12 5x5 in. pieces and press the parchment into the muffin tin. Evenly distribute the rice into the 12 muffin tin spots and press the rice to the bottom and up the sides to form a cup. Place in the fridge to firm up at least 30 minutes.

4. While the cups cool, make the tuna poke by whisking the vinegar, salt, sesame oil, soy sauce, hoisin sauce and chili flake in a mixing bowl. Whisk to combine. Using a spatula, mix in the tuna, avocado, cucumber, green onion, and sesame seeds. Mix to combine.

5. Divide the tuna mixture into the rice cups and then gently remove from the muffin pan with the edges of the parchment. Carefully remove the parchment and sprinkle with extra sesame seeds as garnish. Enjoy!

Find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.