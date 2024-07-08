Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson shares party food recipes that will wow your guests

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson joined us with delicious party food that will wow your guests!

Beef Wellington Wontons

Ingredients:



1/2 lb. ground beef

1 Tbsp. butter

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 small shallot, minced

8 oz. chopped cremini mushrooms

1/4 c. dry red wine

1 Tbsp. chopped parsley

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1 pack wonton wrappers

1 large egg

1 Tbsp. water

Oil for frying

Directions

1. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the beef and crumble it as it browns. Remove the beef to a bowl, leaving the fat in the pan. Add in the oil and butter. Once melted, add the garlic, shallot, and mushrooms. Let them cook 6-8 minutes, stirring often, until most of moisture has evaporated and the mushrooms begin to brown a bit.

2. Add in the wine and cook another few minutes. Stir in the parsley, salt, and pepper. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the beef. This is the finished filling.

3. In a small bowl, combine the egg and water. Set aside. Fill each wrapper with 2 tsp. of the filling mixture. Brush the edges of the wontons with the egg mixture then fold one corner over to its opposite forming a triangle shaped wonton. Press to seal the edges. Place the finished wontons on a parchment lined sheet pan.

4. Add about an inch of oil to a skillet. Heat the oil over medium high heat until it reaches 350 degrees using a candy thermometer to monitor the temperature.

5. Carefully add 6-8 wontons, depending on the pan size, to the oil. Fry 2-3 minutes per side or until golden brown and crispy. Remove the wontons from the oil and drain on paper towels. Keep finished wontons warm and crispy by placing them on a sheet pan with a wire rack in a 170 degree oven. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve warm. Enjoy!

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

For the Shrimp:



2 lbs. jumbo tail-on shrimp

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. Old Bay seasoning

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1/2 tsp. pepper

For the Stuffing:



1 c. mayo

1/2 c. Panko breadcrumbs

1 Tbsp. grated parmesan

1 Tbsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. dried parsley

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. Old Bay seasoning

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

8 oz. container lump crab meat

For the Garlic Butter:



1 1/2 stick salted butter

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. dried dill

Directions

1. Butterfly the shrimp by slicing down the middle of the shrimp without going all the way through. Mix together in a small bowl the seasoning for the shrimp. Toss the shrimp in the olive oil, then add the seasoning and toss to combine. Set aside.

2. Make the stuffing by combining all of its ingredients except the crab meat in a bowl. Once combined, carefully fold in the crab meat until combined. Preheat your oven to 375.

3. Add about 2 tsp. of the stuffing to the shrimp. It should stand upright as you place it on a parchment lined sheet pan. Continue to stuff the remaining shrimp. Place the pan in the oven to bake 10 minutes. Turn the oven to broil and cook until browned.

4. As the shrimp cooks, melt the butter and stir in the garlic and dill. Take out the shrimp and brush them with the butter. Put the remaining butter in a dipping bowl and serve it on a platter with the shrimp all around.

