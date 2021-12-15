Watch
Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Cranberry Jalapeno Cream Cheese Dip

This is the perfect recipe to make for your potluck holiday party.
Posted at 1:43 PM, Dec 15, 2021
Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Cranberry Jalapeno Cream Cheese Dip

Ingredients

  • 2 c. fresh cranberries, rinsed and dried
  • 1 jalapeno, cut into lg. pieces, seeds removed
  • 2 green onions, green part only, chopped into lg. pieces
  • 2 tbsp. cilantro
  • ¾ c. sugar
  • 2 tbsp. orange juice
  • ¼ tsp. kosher salt
  • ¼ tsp. pepper
  • 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • ¼ c. plain Greek yogurt
  • ¼ shredded parmesan cheese

Directions

1. Pulse cranberries in a food processor until they are roughly chopped. Add the jalapeno, green onions, and cilantro. Pulse until all the ingredients are minced but not pureed. Pour the mixture into a bowl and then stir in the sugar, orange juice, salt, and pepper. Put in the fridge.

2. In a medium bowl, beat the cream cheese with the yogurt with a hand mixer, until light and fluffy. Mix in the parmesan cheese. Transfer the cream cheese mixture to a serving dish. Strain any excess liquid from the prepared salsa and then evenly spread it over the cream cheese. Serve with crackers. Enjoy!

