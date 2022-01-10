Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Creamy Turkey and Gnocchi Soup

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe
Creamy Turkey and Gnocchi Soup
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- 3 carrots, diced
- 1 small onion, diced
- ½ tsp. dried thyme
- 1 tsp. turkey base or chicken bouillon
- ½ tsp. black pepper
- 1 tbsp. garlic, minced
- 2 c. chicken broth
- 3 c. half and half
- ¼ c. flour
- 1 lb. package gnocchi
- 2 c. leftover turkey, or cooked chicken
- 2 c. baby spinach
Directions
1. In a large pot, heat the olive oil over med-high heat. Add the carrots, onion, thyme, garlic, and turkey base or bouillon. Stir and cook 3-4 minutes until the onions are translucent.
2. Add the broth and bring to a simmer. Cook for 10-15 minutes or until the carrots are fork tender. Mix the half and half with the flour with a whisk until smooth. Add it to the soup and bring to a simmer. Once it simmers, cook another 5 minutes.
3. Add the gnocchi and then cook 5-6 minutes. Add the turkey and spinach and then cook another 5 minutes or until the spinach is wilted. Taste it and season as necessary. Serve warm and enjoy!
