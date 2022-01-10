Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Creamy Turkey and Gnocchi Soup

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Creamy Turkey and Gnocchi Soup

Ingredients

1 tbsp. olive oil

3 carrots, diced

1 small onion, diced

½ tsp. dried thyme

1 tsp. turkey base or chicken bouillon

½ tsp. black pepper

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

2 c. chicken broth

3 c. half and half

¼ c. flour

1 lb. package gnocchi

2 c. leftover turkey, or cooked chicken

2 c. baby spinach

Directions

1. In a large pot, heat the olive oil over med-high heat. Add the carrots, onion, thyme, garlic, and turkey base or bouillon. Stir and cook 3-4 minutes until the onions are translucent.

2. Add the broth and bring to a simmer. Cook for 10-15 minutes or until the carrots are fork tender. Mix the half and half with the flour with a whisk until smooth. Add it to the soup and bring to a simmer. Once it simmers, cook another 5 minutes.

3. Add the gnocchi and then cook 5-6 minutes. Add the turkey and spinach and then cook another 5 minutes or until the spinach is wilted. Taste it and season as necessary. Serve warm and enjoy!

