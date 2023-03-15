Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Crispy Hot Honey Cauliflower:

For the Hot Honey:



1/2 c. honey

2 Tbsp. hot sauce

1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

3/4 tsp. chipotle chili powder

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

For the Cauliflower



6 c. cornflakes

1/4 c. grated parmesan cheese

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper

3 large eggs

3 Tbsp. hot sauce

5 c. cauliflower florets

Olive oil for drizzling

For the Sauce:



1/2 c. plain Greek yogurt

1/4 c. mayo

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp. chives

1/4 tsp. kosher salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper

1/2 c. crumbled blue cheese

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 425. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. For the cauliflower, combine the cornflakes, parmesan, smoked paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper in a food processor or blender. Pulse a few times until the cornflakes turn into crumbs. This can also be done in a big zipper bag and crushing with your hands or something heavy. Dump the crumbs into a zipper bag.

2. Whisk the eggs with the hot sauce and pour over the broccoli in a large mixing bowl. Toss to combine. Add the cauliflower to the crumb mixture and toss to combine. Transfer the cauliflower to the sheet pan and evenly spread it out. Drizzle with a little oil and place in the oven to roast for 10-15 minutes. Use a spatula to flip the cauliflower over and return to the oven to roast another 10-15 minutes or until crisp all around.

3. As the cauliflower cooks make the hot honey by combining its ingredients in a small pot over medium heat. Cook a couple minutes or until combined and warmed through. Set aside.

4. Make the dipping sauce by combining its ingredients in a bowl. Whisk until combined and set aside.

5. Remove the cauliflower from the oven and transfer to a serving platter. Drizzle on the hot honey and serve warm with the dipping sauce. Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.